Phunware (PHUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware Stock Performance

PHUN stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Phunware has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phunware

Insider Buying and Selling at Phunware

In other news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $108,540.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,849 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.