Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares trading hands.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86.
About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)
Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.
