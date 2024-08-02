Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

