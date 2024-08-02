Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 106,737 shares.The stock last traded at $257.18 and had previously closed at $262.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.65.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

