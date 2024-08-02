Piper Sandler Increases Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $19.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 5,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,116. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

