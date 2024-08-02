Piper Sandler Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $160.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $141.33 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in GoDaddy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

