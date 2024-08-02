Piper Sandler Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $92.60. 689,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.