Piper Sandler Raises Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $38.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,186. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

