Piper Sandler Raises First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Price Target to $18.00

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get First Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Bank

First Bank Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $291.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Bank by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.