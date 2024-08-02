Piper Sandler Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $46.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 4.6 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,939 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.