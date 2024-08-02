PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Emily K. Rafferty Sells 1,696 Shares

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PJT Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 229,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

