PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $132.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

