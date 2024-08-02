Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,083 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Planet Labs PBC worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 207,558 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

