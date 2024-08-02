Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,479 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 251.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $629.09. The stock had a trading volume of 817,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,905. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $631.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $585.92 and a 200 day moving average of $545.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

