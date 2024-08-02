Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,311 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,890.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.74 on Thursday, reaching $224.22. 9,886,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,436. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

