Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

DVA stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.32. 350,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

