Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34,433.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 122.2% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $317.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.