Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 9,198,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 457.93% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.