Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2,701.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,933. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

