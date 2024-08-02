Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 648 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $35,777,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 67.4% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ BECN traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.80). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.