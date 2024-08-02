Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 7,796 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 452.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 63,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,199,458 shares of company stock valued at $715,113,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.6 %

TMUS stock traded up $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $187.07. 5,078,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,462. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

