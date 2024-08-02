Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

