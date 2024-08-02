Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.02 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,596.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,648. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,029.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,050.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $46,058,825. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.



