Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2,455.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Trading Down 1.6 %

Gartner stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.27. The stock had a trading volume of 427,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

