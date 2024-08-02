Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.82 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4,922.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.73.

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.57 and a 200 day moving average of $438.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $502.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

