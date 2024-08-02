Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 744.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $441.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

