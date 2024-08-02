Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2,666.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

