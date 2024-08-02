Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1,113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 3.4 %

DOCU traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.61. 2,181,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,432 shares of company stock worth $5,695,560. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

