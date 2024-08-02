Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $80,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,952,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 205,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $125.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

