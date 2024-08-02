Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,253 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25,060.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

