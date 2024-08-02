Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 7,097 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 549.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,661. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,935,309. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

