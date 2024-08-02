Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 9,326 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4,090.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

