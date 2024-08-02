Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,791. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

