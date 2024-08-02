Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

View Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.