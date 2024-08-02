Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $571.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 571 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.27), with a volume of 310666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.27).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.26) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 473.10.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

