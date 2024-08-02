PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

PNM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 667,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.