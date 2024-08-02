Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

