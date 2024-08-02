Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £1,469,738.92 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 217,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.70), for a total value of £1,469,738.92 ($1,890,582.61).
Porvair Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 662 ($8.52) on Friday. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($6.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £306.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,891.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 673.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.68.
Porvair Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,714.29%.
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
