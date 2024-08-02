Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £1,469,738.92 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 217,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.70), for a total value of £1,469,738.92 ($1,890,582.61).

Porvair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 662 ($8.52) on Friday. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($6.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £306.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,891.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 673.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.68.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRV

About Porvair

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.