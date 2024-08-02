PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

PCH stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,616 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 340,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 188,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

