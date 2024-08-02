Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63, Briefing.com reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Powell Industries Trading Down 12.3 %
Shares of POWL stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.
Insider Activity at Powell Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Defense Stocks Soar to New Highs; Higher Highs Are Coming
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Generac Raises Guidance: Why Is the Stock Still a Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.