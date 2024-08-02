Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63, Briefing.com reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Powell Industries Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

