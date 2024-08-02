PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71.

PPL Stock Up 2.0 %

PPL stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

