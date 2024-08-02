Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$131.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

TSE:PD traded down C$5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.40. 17,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,459. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$67.46 and a one year high of C$109.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.