Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$131.00.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
