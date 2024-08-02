Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 420,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,928. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
