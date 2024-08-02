Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.22, but opened at $55.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 493,782 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $543,677.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 24.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

