ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 2,218,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,859. The firm has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.