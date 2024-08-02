ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Trading 3.5% Higher

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 1,211,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,643,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

