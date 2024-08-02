ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) to Issue $0.35 Monthly Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Performance
IQQQ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 23,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile
