ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $34.95

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.95, but opened at $35.99. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 531,758 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.