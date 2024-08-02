ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.88

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $8.80. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 9,159,099 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.