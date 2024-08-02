Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Provident Bancorp news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Provident Bancorp news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161 over the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

