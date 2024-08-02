Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Provident Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.32.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
